Crime Watch: Charolais heifers missing in Freestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports three Charolais heifers missing off County Road 781 in Freestone County. The heifers have yellow ear tags in their left ears numbered L41, L49 and L58 with a “SWS” tattoo. Heifers numbered L41 and L49 are branded with “SWS” on their left hip. They were last seen Dec. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
