Crime Watch: Charolais-cross heifer calf missing in Brown County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports an 8-month-old Charolais-cross heifer missing from a property off CR 407 near May. The heifer has an orange ear tag in her left ear and was last seen Aug. 16. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.