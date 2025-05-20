Crime watch: Charolais cow missing in Freestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a heavy bred Charolais cow missing from a pasture off FM 489 West in Donie. The cow has a greenish/blue ear tag with No. 24 and a “G-G” and “SWS” branded on her left hip. She was last seen May 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

