Crime Watch: Charolais cow missing in Cameron County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas and the Rio Grande River, reports a Charolais cow missing in Brownsvile. The cow had a red halter on and was last seen July 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
