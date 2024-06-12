Crime Watch: Charolais bull missing in Madison County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property off Blakney Lane in Normagee. The two-year-old bull has “JB” branded on his left shoulder. He was last seen June of 2023. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.