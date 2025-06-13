Crime watch: Charolais bull missing in Luling

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property off FM 1150 in Luling. The five-year-old bull has a “bar S bar” branded on his right hip and a red ear tag with No. 41 in his left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.