Crime Watch: Charolais bull missing in Lavaca County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a three-year-old Charolais bull missing from a property along County Road 15 in Hallettsville. The bull is branded on the left hip with a connected “NP” and was last seen June 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.