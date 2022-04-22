Crime Watch: Charolais bull missing in Lavaca County￼

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas and the Mid-Gulf Coasts, reports a Charolais bull missing near Shiner, Texas, since early March. The 4-year-old bull is branded with “SWS” on his left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
