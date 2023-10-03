CRIME WATCH: Charolais bull missing in Goliad County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing in Goliad County. The bull is branded with a “L over half-moon/rocking L” on the right hip. The bull was last seen in August in Goliad. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.