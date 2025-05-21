Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Rusk County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports three black cows stolen from a property off FM 322 in northern Rusk County. The cows have a “WPT” branded on their left hip. The theft occurred between the night of May 13 and morning of May 15.Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.