Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Freestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports seven head of cattle stolen from a property four miles east of Teague. The cattle are described as: four Charolais cows; a gray cow; a red, white-faced cow; and a Charolais calf. The cows should have a red ear tag and are branded with “DB” on their right hip, excluding one Charolais cow whose branded with a “D” on her right hip. The suspect(s) cut the lock gate to gain access to steal the cattle. The incident occurred between May 13-17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.