Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Central Texas, heifer killed in Gulf Bend region

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports cattle stolen from a property near Temple in Bell County. The three black Angus cows, a black heifer weighing 1400 pounds, and a black calf were last seen on March 14. They were possibly taken by suspects driving a white pickup truck pulling an aluminum trailer. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330.  

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in the Gulf Bend region, also reports that a heifer was killed in Fort Bend County. The registered Charolais heifer was killed and butchered in Stafford sometime on or after April 10. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209. 

