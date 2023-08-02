Crime Watch: Cattle shot in Parker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull and cow that were shot and killed in a pasture at the intersection of Old Garner Road and Shady Grove Road in Parker County. The cattle were shot on or around July 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
