Crime watch: Cattle, pig missing in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports two head of cattle and a pig missing from a property near Weslaco in Hidalgo County. Missing are a red Angus bull and red Angus heifer, plus a black and white gilt. These animals were last seen on March 22. Anyone with information is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297.