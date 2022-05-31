Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Stilwell, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Oklahoma, reports one black cow/calf pair, one red cow/calf pair and one red cow missing from the Spade Mountain area in Adair County. The missing cattle have yellow numbered ear tags in the left ear with Spade R branded on the cows’ left hip. The cattle were last seen in April. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.