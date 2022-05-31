Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Oklahoma, reports one black cow/calf pair, one red cow/calf pair and one red cow missing from the Spade Mountain area in Adair County. The missing cattle have yellow numbered ear tags in the left ear with Spade R branded on the cows’ left hip. The cattle were last seen in April. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Stilwell, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Stilwell, Oklahoma
Crime Watch: Tractor stolen near Cleveland
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Tractor stolen near Cleveland
Cow-Calf Corner: Creep grazing
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist As a result …