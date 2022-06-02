Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Nixon

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one 18-month-old Red Angus bull missing in Gonzales County. The bull has a yellow ear tag with the No. 2011 and is branded with an upside-down triangle on the left rib. The bull has been missing since mid-May. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.