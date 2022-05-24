Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Mineral Wells

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John P. Bradshaw, District 9 in North Texas, reports 22 mixed-breed six-year-old cows missing. The cows are multi-colored, muley, horned, and weigh approximately 1,200 pounds. The cattle have a 4T brand on the left hip and a 6 branded on the left thigh. They were last seen April 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bradshaw at 940-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.