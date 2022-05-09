Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Llano

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a heavy-bred, black Angus cow missing in Llano County. The missing cow is 10 to 12 years old and was last seen May 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 806-852-4741.