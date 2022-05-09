Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a heavy-bred, black Angus cow missing in Llano County. The missing cow is 10 to 12 years old and was last seen May 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 806-852-4741.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Llano
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Llano
Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Lefors
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Lefors
Cow-Calf Corner: OQBN offering meetings on preparing for pre-weaning vaccinations
Jeff Robe, Oklahoma Quality Beef Network Coordinator Spring branding is right around the corner, …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: OQBN offering meetings on preparing for pre-weaning vaccinations