Crime Watch: Cattle missing near La Vernia

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger James Bennett, District 27 in South Texas, reports two black baldy cows, two red cows and one black heifer missing. The black baldy and red cows are around 5 to 6 years old, and the heifer is approximately 8 months old with short horns. None of the cattle have identifying brands or tags. The cattle were last seen July 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bennett at 361-350-6510 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.