Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Hamilton

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports seven black Wagyu cows, one black bald-faced cow and five calves missing. The cattle were last seen April 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
