Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Groveton

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports 50 Black Hereford cattle missing. Some of the cattle are branded with D-T on the right hip and may have some calves with them. The cattle were last seen April 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.