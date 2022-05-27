Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports 50 Black Hereford cattle missing. Some of the cattle are branded with D-T on the right hip and may have some calves with them. The cattle were last seen April 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Groveton
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Groveton
Cattle raisers celebrate Texas Supreme Court decision on eminent domain
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association celebrated the Texas Supreme …
Continue Reading about Cattle raisers celebrate Texas Supreme Court decision on eminent domain
SEC Greenhouse Gas Reporting Comments Due June 17, 2022
The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission has issued a draft rule that would require publicly traded …
Continue Reading about SEC Greenhouse Gas Reporting Comments Due June 17, 2022