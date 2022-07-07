Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Fort Worth

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports 15 black cows, eight black calves and one black bull missing. The cows have a connected 4 star 4 brand on the left hip and the bull is branded with a CH on the left hip. The cattle were last seen June 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
