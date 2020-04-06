Crime Watch: Cattle missing in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports cattle missing from a property in McCulloch County. The three black Corriente cows and two calves, plus maybe a third calf now, were last seen on March 16. All have ranch brands on left rib and number brands on the left hip. Click here to see a picture of the brand. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.