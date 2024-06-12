Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Walker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports five Longhorn cows, a Shorthorn cow and a Red Angus bull missing from a property off Loma Road in Bedias. The cattle are described as:

Five Longhorn cows of mixed color, with one ear tag of unknown color including “FB Wakefield” and a phone number.

One black Shorthorn cow, with one ear tag of unknown color including “FB Wakefield” and a phone number.

A five-year-old Red Angus bull with a pink ear tag in his left ear with “Riber Cattle Company” and a phone number.

The cows were last seen in January and the bull was last seen in May. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

