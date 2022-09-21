Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Uvalde County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas, reports one Hereford cow and one five-week-old black heifer calf missing. The cow is about 10 years old with a No. 93 yellow ear tag in the left ear. The cattle were last seen August 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
