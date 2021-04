Crime watch: Cattle missing in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29, reports 18 head of cattle missing from a property in South Texas. Sometime on or after Oct. 15, 18 black Brangus cows went missing from a pasture north of Bruni in Webb County. These cattle have a 3C brand on the left hip and yellow ear tags. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297.