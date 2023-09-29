Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Seminole County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports six Santa Gertrudis cows and one Santa Gertrudis calf missing from a property in Sasakwa, Oklahoma. The missing calf is red and weighs approximately 450 pounds. The six missing cows are also red, and one of the six cows has a white motley face weighing approximately 1,100 pounds. The livestock are branded with a “T” on their left hips and number ID tag in their right ears. The cattle were discovered missing on the owner’s property Sept. 12 in Southern Seminole County. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hyde at 918-315-2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775. .