Crime watch: Cattle missing in San Jacinto County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports that a black Angus muley bull, red roan crossbred cow and a black Angus yearling steer are missing from property off Thompson Road in Coldspring. The bull is branded with a diamond on his right hip, the cow is branded with a “rocking O” on her left hip and the steer has a swallow fork mark on his left ear. They were last seen in December 2024. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725, or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.