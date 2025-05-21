Crime watch: Cattle missing in Refugio County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports 35 head of crossbred cows and two black Brangus bulls missing off Old Beeville Hwy in Refugio County.

The cows are branded with a “rocking M” on their right hip or an “H” on their right hip over a number brand. The H brand is described as: The center bar of the H brand is extended on both sides of the H. The left extended bar turns up, and the right extended bar turns down. They have been missing for about two years.

The two-year-old bulls are branded with a “rocking M” on their right hip. They were last seen in December 2024.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.