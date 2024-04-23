Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Red River County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports eight cow-calf pairs missing from a property near County Road 2386 in Detroit. The black or red European-influenced commercial cattle are solid colored with some with white faces. The cows have a yellow or green ear tag and “HX” branded on their left hip. They were last seen Jan. 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.