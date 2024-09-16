Crime Watch:  Cattle missing in Milam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports 20 head of cattle missing from a property off CR 214 in Cameron. Most of the cattle are black while a few are gray. They are branded with an “AG” on their left hip and were last seen Aug. 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

