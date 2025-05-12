Crime watch: Cattle missing in McCurtain County, Okla.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Southeastern Oklahoma, reports 20-23 head of Longhorn influenced cattle missing from a pasture located off Whippoorwill Road near the Millerton community in McCurtain County, Okla. The cattle are described to be mixed in colors and a few of the cows will have calves on their side. A black and white cow has a “bar H” brand on her left hip. A yellow and white Longhorn influenced bull has a “T branded” on his left side. The cattle were discovered missing on May 7. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.