Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Marshall County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports 25 crossbred steers missing from a property off McMillian Road in Madill, Oklahoma. The 700-pound steers are branded with “Bar E” on their upper left hip and have a Bar E Cattle Company, four-digit purple ear tag in their left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
