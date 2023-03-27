Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Lavaca County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports five head of cattle missing from a pasture off Road 217B. The missing cattle are as follows:

One droop-horned Hereford bull

One red, horned crossbred Brahman cow

One black and white spotted Longhorn cow

One brown, horned cow with a white belly

One horned Hereford cow

The cattle were last seen January 2023 and are all branded with VS bar on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.