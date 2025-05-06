Crime watch: Cattle missing in Lampasas County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports 11 heavy bred black cows missing from a property off County Road 3062 in Lampasas. The three-year-old cows have red ear tags and were discovered missing May 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
