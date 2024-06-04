Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hutchinson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 31 head of cows missing from a property near the intersection of Plemons Road and County Road V in Borger. The black cows range from 2 to 6 years old and have a “PLC” and “C Bar” brand. The cattle were last seen in early March. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.