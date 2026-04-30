Crime watch: Tiger-striped heifers missing in Montague County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports two tiger-striped red heifers missing from a property off Montague Road in Montague County. The heifers weigh approximately 700 to 800 pounds and have yellow ear tags marked 16 and 17. The heifers were last seen April 17. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.