Crime watch: Tiger-striped heifers missing in Montague County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports two tiger-striped red heifers missing from a property off Montague Road in Montague County. The heifers weigh approximately 700 to 800 pounds and have yellow ear tags marked 16 and 17. The heifers were last seen April 17. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
TSCRA opens applications for fall 2026 Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program
FORT WORTH, Texas (May 1, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the …
Continue Reading about TSCRA opens applications for fall 2026 Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program
Cattle Raisers applaud House passage of skinny farm bill
FORT WORTH, Texas (April 30, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President …
Continue Reading about Cattle Raisers applaud House passage of skinny farm bill
Crime watch: Cattle missing in Parker County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle missing in Parker County