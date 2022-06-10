Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Howard County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports three black heifers and three black steers missing. The calves weigh approximately 600 pounds and have no identifiable marks or brands. They were last seen May 23 before escaping the property through the fence. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
