Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbit, District 14 in East Texas, reports six Braford cows missing near Crockett. The cows are tiger-striped with green and yellow ear tags with an orange fly tag. They are heavy bred and were last seen March 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbit at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.