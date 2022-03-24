Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbit, District 14 in East Texas, reports six Braford cows missing near Crockett. The cows are tiger-striped with green and yellow ear tags with an orange fly tag. They are heavy bred and were last seen March 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbit at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Houston County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbit, District 14 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Houston County
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for March 24
This Week's Drought Summary A series of storm systems moved across the lower 48 states this past …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for March 24
Cattle raisers applaud agreement with Japan for more certainty on beef trade
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association applauded the …
Continue Reading about Cattle raisers applaud agreement with Japan for more certainty on beef trade