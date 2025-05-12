Crime watch: Cattle missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports five black cows missing from a pasture in Crockett. The cows have a “WP” branded on their left side and two ear notches. They were last seen at the end of April. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.