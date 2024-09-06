Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports three black Brahman, Angus cross yearlings missing from a property off CR 2180, West of Grapeland. They have a “WP” and a “23” branded on their left side. They were last seen Aug. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.