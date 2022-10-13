Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in North Texas, reports seven bred cows and three Wagyu heifers missing from a pasture southeast of Lake Stamford. The cattle have EID buttons and notches in the right ear, and lime green ear tags in the left ear. The missing tag numbers are 2, 7, 13, 20, 31, 33, 37, 15, 17 and 25. They were last seen Sept. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-457-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Haskell County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in North …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Haskell County
Texas crop progress and condition for October 11
Most of the state received no precipitation this week while areas of the Trans-Pecos, Lower Valley, …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for October 11
Cow-calf Corner: Weaning strategies for preconditioning calves
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist Weaning is a …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Weaning strategies for preconditioning calves