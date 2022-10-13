Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Haskell County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in North Texas, reports seven bred cows and three Wagyu heifers missing from a pasture southeast of Lake Stamford. The cattle have EID buttons and notches in the right ear, and lime green ear tags in the left ear. The missing tag numbers are 2, 7, 13, 20, 31, 33, 37, 15, 17 and 25. They were last seen Sept. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-457-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.