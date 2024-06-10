Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports four black cows missing from a property east of FM 658 in Estelline in Hall County. The three- to four-year-old cows are described as black or black with a white face and a “J Lazy S Connected” branded on their left hip. They were last seen June 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.