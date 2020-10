Crime watch: Cattle missing in Gulf Coast region

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Tommy Charbula, District 24 on the Gulf Coast, reports six head of cattle stolen from a property south of Midfield in Matagorda County. Sometime on or after Oct. 16, a thief or thieves removed an entrance gate off its hinges to steal six black Brangus cows with an NT brad on left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.