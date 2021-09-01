Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Gonzales County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Central Texas and the Mid Gulf Coast, reports a bull missing near Waelder. The Charolais bull is three- to four- years old with MLC connected and RJ connected brands on his left hip and rocker connected arrowhead pointing down brand on the right hip. The bull was last seen June 15 after getting out in Sandy Fork Creek near the 2500 block of CR 422 South. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
