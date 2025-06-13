Crime watch: Cattle missing in Freestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports six cows and eight calves missing from a property off County Road 690 in Freestone County. The cows are red or black in color, branded with a “rafter H” or “HK connected” on their left hip, and potentially have a pink ear tag with the owner’s contact information in their right ear. The cows with the “rafter H” brand, have an underbit and crop in their right ear. The cows branded with the “HK connected” have an underbit in their right ear. The calves are red or black in color and weigh approximately 400-500 pounds with no brands or markings. The cattle were discovered missing June 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.