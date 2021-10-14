Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Edwards County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and North Rio Grande River, reports 18 Charolais-Brahman cross cattle missing in Barksdale. The cattle were last seen June 15 west of State Highway 55. The cattle include four horned cows with MC8 brand on their left hips and ear tags 31 red, 52 blue, 16 orange, and 75 blue. There are also 14 yearling heifers and bulls missing without brands of ear tags. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.