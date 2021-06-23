Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Duval County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger James Bennett, District 27 in South Central Texas, reports 14 head missing in the Benavides area. A red polled crossbred bull with a 23 brand on left or right shoulder is missing. Six heifers and seven cows are also missing; they are red or black and branded with RS or 23 on their shoulders. The cattle were last seen May 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bennett at 361-350-6510 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

