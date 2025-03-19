Crime watch: Cattle missing in Dickens County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports five black cows and a black bull missing from a property east of Highway 70 on County Road 362 in Dickens County. The cows are branded with an “A” on their left hip. The bull has an “11” branded on his left hip and a swallow fork notch in left ear. The cattle were last seen Jan. 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.