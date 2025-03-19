Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports five black cows and a black bull missing from a property east of Highway 70 on County Road 362 in Dickens County. The cows are branded with an “A” on their left hip. The bull has an “11” branded on his left hip and a swallow fork notch in left ear. The cattle were last seen Jan. 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Cattle missing in San Jacinto County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle missing in San Jacinto County
Crime watch: Cattle missing in Dickens County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle missing in Dickens County
Crime watch: Cattle missing in Brazos County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle missing in Brazos County