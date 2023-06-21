Crime Watch: Cattle and trailer stolen near Willow, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Southwest Oklahoma, reports nine black Angus cows, one black Angus bull and a 2016 Delco trailer stolen from a property southeast of Willow in Greer County, Oklahoma. The cattle have light blue ear tags and are branded with D3 on the left hip. The bull also has an abscess over his left eye. The trailer is a dark-colored, 32-foot gooseneck with a red tarp. The cattle and trailer was stolen June 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
